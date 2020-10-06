MoDOT’s overhaul of I-70/I-435 interchange finishes early to delight of drivers, business owners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A big traffic tie-up on thew metro’s east side is finally unsnarled.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has finished construction on the Interstate 70 interchange at Interstate 435, a project that wraps up nearly two months ahead of schedule.

This $47 million overhaul of the massive interchange replaces four old beam bridges, which had been in use since the 1960’s. Matt Killion, a MoDOT area engineer who’d worked on this project since the beginning, said those bridges were in poor condition.

“As far as dollar-wise, this was one of our bigger projects we’ve had in the past few years,” Killion said Monday.

Killion said the new circular-style interchange replaces ramps that would have drivers exiting to the left in many instances. Killon said the new connector will strengthen traffic flow. The former interchange was three levels in some parts, but now, it’s down to just two.

“Those ramps enter that circular connector and you’re able to find your destination through that circular connector. That’s a big design from the previous design,” Killon added.

Another change will be relevant to Kansas City Chiefs fans. The Blue Ridge Cutoff exit on I-70 east has been moved about a quarter-mile further to the west. Killion said this will peel traffic away from the interstate sooner and free up traffic more quickly.

MoDOT advises that while all construction is over, there may still be some lane closures in that area near the Truman Sports Complex while resurfacing work takes place.

Businesses in that area, including the celebrated Dixon’s Chili Restaurant in Independence, are hopeful opening the interstate in this manner will bring more commerce to their counters.

“People from up north and from Kansas and Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs all drive to eat here. The more access to our business, the better, for sure,” said Stephen Steffes, general manager at Dixon’s Chili.

This project, along with the $72 million corridor project on I-435 south, have kept MoDOT crews busy since 2019.