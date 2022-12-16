KANSAS (KSNT) – A recall alert has been posted by the Food and Drug Administration Thursday for peppercorn products sold in Kansas World Market stores.

The FDA reports that Something South African LLC of Seattle, Washington has issued a recall for its Peppercorn Collection Gift Set due to mold being found in the Malaysian Long Pepper. The recall impacts gift sets with the best before-end dates of June 2024 of batch 494951-T.

The gift sets were sold in World Market stores nationwide and through the World Market e-commerce website. World Market stores are located in Wichita, Lawrence, and Kansas City.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this product as of Dec. 16. The recall was issued when World Market’s supplier reported that mold and Ochratoxin A were detected in the Malaysian Long Pepper. The company has stopped production and distribution of the product as the supplier continues to investigate the cause of the mold, according to the FDA.

The Malaysian Long Pepper is included in a sleeve of the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set (SKU 549153). This set has the net weight 4.87 oz/138 grams and UPC 6 009686 793712. The set consists of eight different kind of dried peppers that are packaged in sealed glass tubes, according to the FDA.

Those who have bought the Pepper Collection Gift Set are encouraged to throw away the Malaysian Long Pepper tube or return the set to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions can contact Something South African LLC via email at info@somethingsouthafrican.net or call them at 425-890-3031 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.