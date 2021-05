CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Department says the mother and two children missing from Missouri City, Missouri have been found safe.

Amanda Montgomery, 4-year-old Jacob Montgomery and 3-week-old Daisy Montgomery were located in Camden County, Missouri, investigators said.

The trio were reported missing from Missouri City and had not been seen or heard from since May 9, 2021 after heading to a location in Camdenton, Missouri and never arriving.

#UPDATE 🚨 Amanda, Jacob, and Daisy Montgomery have been located safe by authorities in Camden County, Missouri.



Thanks to everyone for sharing and providing info! https://t.co/WsyP6yGUJt — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) May 27, 2021

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android