KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Less than a week after a Kansas City teenager was murdered at a short-term rental, those who he impacted most took time to honor his life.

“I’ll never go back to my life. My life is forever changed,” Rodteshia Johnson, Ricky Monroe’s mom, said.

“Stop the violence because nobody wants to be in my shoes. These are the worst shoes to fill.”

“It’s very devastating, my heart is broken, my heart is broken. That was my first grandchild, my heart is very broken,” Feleacia Johnson, Monroe’s grandmother, said.



Nearly a week after Monroe was shot and killed, the pain continues to settle in for those who knew him the best.

“The reason why we doing this is to let him know we love him, just to show him, how much we love him, how much he means to us,” Rodteshia said.



What led to this early morning shooting of Monroe ago is still unclear, but KCPD says they are confident multiple witnesses know what happened at this short-term rental.

“Speak up. People don’t like to talk because they say snitch, but no, you’re not snitching just tell what happened, just speak up,” Rodteshia said.

As Monroe’s mother and grandmother try and navigate a world without someone who was so incredibly special to them, they hold on to the memories that now serve as the final punctuation to a life gone too soon.

“His vibe, his energy, his spirit, like Ricky would light up the room. He would make anybody laugh.”

If you have any information that can help police find the person or persons responsible for this crime, and help this family get justice, you’re asked to reach out to the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.