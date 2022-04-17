KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the worst feeling. I don’t think any parent wants to burry their child. It hurts so bad,” said Caroline Pratt

One week after a 16-year-old was gunned down in Mission, Kansas, his mom is remembering him as more than just her son, but her person.

The homicide marked the first in Mission, Kanas in 10 years, but 16-year-old Jamal Thomas Pratt’s family finds some solace tonight, after an arrest was made.

“I have to figure out how to live my life where he’s not in it, and I don’t know how to do that,” said Pratt.



“He was my best friend, he was my protector, my everything. He was so funny, he was one of the funniest people ever, but he wanted everybody to feel good,” she said.

He was a star in the classroom as Jamal had a 4.0, but also a star on the football field. His mom says as a sophomore, he already had D1 offers. All these things resonating in his final words to his mother.



“His favorite thing to say was: ‘ma we’ll always get out the mud and we’re going to shine in the end, no matter what.’ That was the last thing he said to me before he walked out of the apartment,” Pratt said.

It was last Sunday, just before 9 p.m., when Jamal was gunned down. Police have made one arrest of 19-year-old Robert Jones. Mission Police do tell FOX4 that they’re still looking for additional suspects.



“I have not been able to sleep, because every night I try to go to sleep, all I hear is gunshots, cause I heard it outside the window,” she said.

Now, Caroline Pratt is planning to honor him through a musical opportunity for kids, an avenue Jamal used to express himself.



“We want to be able to open doors so that kids will have a voice to do something different than what a lot of them are doing now,” she said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.