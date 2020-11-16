Mom of 9-year-old says family on edge, thankful girl’s alive after Independence shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Brittany Feo is counting her blessings after a trip to the gas station ended in gunfire for her family. Her 9-year-old daughter was shot and injured Friday night in Independence

“I’m blessed,” Feo said. “I’m thankful. I could’ve lost my kids.”



Feo said she and her boyfriend took her 1- and 9-year-old children to QuikTrip on 40 Highway in Independence that night. While at the convenience store, Feo saw two of her former friends.

She said when she and her daughter got back in the car, those two former friends chased after them in their car and someone started shooting them. Independence police said there were two more people in the car as well. Police said they found more than 30 shell casings from the shooting.

“We drove into V’s (Italiano Ristorante) parking lot, and they started shooting at us all the way up 40 Highway,” Feo said. “We ended up going to Walmart because I knew that was the safest place to go. So we got to Walmart, and I got my babies out of the car as fast as I could.”

On Monday, 33-year-old Steven Abernathy Jr. was charged in connection with the shooting.

According to court documents, witnesses told police that someone Abernathy knows was involved in an argument with Feo’s family. People inside the car with Abernathy said he was the only one shooting, and they did not see anyone from the other car firing back, court records say.



Brandon Mims with the AdHoc Group Against Crime said people need to work on non-violent conflict resolutions.



“There used to be a code in the streets that you didn’t shoot elderly folk and you didn’t shoot at children. But it appears that that code is no longer valid,” Mims said.

As for Feo, she said this situation has her entire family on edge.



“It’s always innocent people that are hurt, and I’m honestly, I’m sick of it,” Feo said.