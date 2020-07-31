Mom of Kansas City murder victim still seeking answers, tips after 8 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight years ago, a 24-year-old Kansas City man was gunned down in broad daylight, and his mother has never stopped searching for justice.

Charles Bates was killed March 26, 2012, at 80th and Brooklyn. Bates was sitting in a vehicle with someone he knew when he was shot.

Family friend Eric Grimes was initially charged after witness testimonies and cell phone records placed Grimes at the scene of the crime. However, charges against Grimes were eventually dropped.

Bates’ mother Tina Madge said it’s because witnesses were refusing to testify.

She said the lack of cooperation from witnesses is frustrating.

“I am not understanding. You have witnesses, but then they disappear off of the face of the earth three days before the trial,” Madge said. “That doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Madge said Bates’ 9-year-old daughter is the reason she won’t stop until she gets justice. The girl was just one when her father was killed.

If you have information about this case, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You’ll remain anonymous and could receive up to $25,000 if the case is solved.