KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Councilwoman Teresa Loar, mother of David Loar, who took Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens on a ride along April 22 is speaking out for the first time, since her son left KCPD.

“He was preparing for his shift,” Teresa said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday when asked where her son was when the filming of the campaign video took place. “He was not in the parking lot.”

David, a 26-year veteran of KCPD left the department last month. Greitens filmed a campaign video at North Patrol before he went on the ride along with Loar. The video drew criticism from Mayor Quinton Lucas because the filming of campaign videos is not allowed. When KCPD became aware of the video, Greitens’ campaign took it down.

“He walked out into the parking lot, but he was not involved, nor did he know they were filming,” Teresa continued. “He’s not in the film. His name is not used. He was literally as surprised as anyone, and when he got a suspension notice, he had no idea what it was for.”

Teresa says her son loved his job, and when the police department suspended him, it was soul crushing for David. He had to hire an attorney after the suspension.

“When his lawyer started negotiating with the police department, he was told that David should retire or resign immediately, or he would risk termination on his return,” Teresa said. “David had a 26-year pension and a family to take care of, so why would he risk that?”

David took an early retirement from KCPD last month, according to Teresa. He was not fired. Friday, Special Prosecutor Darrell Moore said he would not file any charges against David.

“I’ve been quiet. I’ve sat still, I haven’t said a word at my son’s request,” Teresa continued. “But now that this is over, and he’s been cleared totally of any wrongdoing here, I’m speaking out, and whoever’s at the bottom of this, I will find them.”

Teresa blames Interim Police Chief Joe Mabin for the situation David is in.

“On his second day on the job, he suspends a 26-year captain for something he can’t even prove. I don’t know. Today, we had our 90th homicide in Kansas City. We buried a police officer today for just doing his job. These guys work hard. They’re compassionate. You get a good cop, you don’t want to lose them,” Teresa said. “Why in the world the police chief thought this was the thing to do is beyond me.”

“Chief Mabin is bound by the provisions of Missouri Sunshine Law Chapter 610.021.13 in regard to personnel matters,” Public Information Officer Donna Drake said to FOX4 Wednesday. “The Missouri Sunshine Law Chapter 610.021.13 prohibits release of information or records regarding individually identifiable personnel info other than name, length of service, position, and salary.”

Teresa said she does not know what her son will do next, but she does not think he will sue the department. She also doesn’t think he will try to rejoin the force.

