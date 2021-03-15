‘Mom, wake up’: Neighbors describe scene of crash that killed good Samaritan in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Lee Penix and his wife were woken up Sunday, March 14, by a big bang.

“My wife first heard a crash right in front of our mailbox,” said Penix. “And apparently the pick-up truck came over the hill and it T-boned the black SUV, and once the car hit the SUV, the SUV hit the lady.”

It happened near 59th and Nogard street when a SUV was hit by a car. Kansas City Kansas Police said it happened around 3 a.m.

Officers said a woman was being a good Samaritan and stopped to check on the people in an SUV. That’s when it was struck again by another vehicle. The impact caused the vehicles to crash into the woman who was helping, killing her.

“It was pretty traumatic,” Penix said. “We kind of keep replaying it over and over in our head.”

FOX4 talked with the victim’s family who said she was 58-year-old Cynthia Goulding, a mother, grandma and wife. Goulding’s husband said she was headed to the store and her daughter was driving a few minutes behind her.

“The lady’s daughter… She started yelling, and she was like, ‘Mom wake up, mom wake up.’ No response,” Penix sad.



Penix has lived in his home for about 20 years and said wrecks always happen on that street. Officers told FOX4 it’s a known problem area for them.

Penix said investigators told him they are trying to use people’s security cameras to see what happened. Police are still looking for people they say ran away from the initial crash.

The family has created a GoFundMe page for Goulding.

