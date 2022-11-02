KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mom said her son died during his first night in the Jackson County Detention Center following a misdemeanor arrest.

Nikisha Jackson said she’s searching for answers and won’t stop until she gets them.

“We were like oh my God we’re so glad that Nick is in jail because he’s clean,” Jackson said.

Jackson said her son, Nicholas Butler’s, addiction is why he was behind bars, but she was trying to look on the bright side of things.

“He had been clean for four months,” Jackson said.

Jackson said being in jail kept her son out of trouble, but she said it also killed him.

“There’s no secret my son was on drugs,” Jackson said. “He had been in Platte County for four months with no incident. The minute he transferred, the same day that he’s transferred to Jackson County this happened.”

Jackson said Butler overdosed on fentanyl just a few hours after she talked to him on the phone, which was right before he was transferred to Jackson County.

“After I found out from the nurse that it was fentanyl, I called the major back and I said can any of the inmates have visitors and he said no ma’am,” Jackson said. “I said so how did my son get fentanyl in his system, and he said that is under investigation.”

FOX4 reached out to the sheriff’s department, and it said there are no contact visits for friends and families, only attorneys.

It also said the jackson County Counselor’s Office is looking into the incident.

The county said it has not received a case file yet.

“I just want him to know that my son, it was more than just a number to me,” Jackson said. “He was my son.”

