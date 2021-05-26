Mom wants answers on why suspect still not charged in son’s 2018 KCK killing

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The mom of a man murdered in 2018 wants answers from the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office about why her son’s killer has not been charged, even though she says a suspect has been identified and she believes police have put together a solid case.

Michelle Gillespie wants a jury to decide if there is enough evidence to convict the person police say killed him or a meeting with Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree to explain why he has not been charged.

“He was murdered March 11, 2018,” Gillespie said.

It was the day Gillespie spent at the hospital with her dying father, until she got a phone call from her youngest son telling her to come home, the police were at her house.

“As I was turning down my street I saw the chaplain with all the police cars and I knew then something horrible had happened,” she said.

Her 20-year-old son KC Gillespie was found on March 11, 2018, in his truck shot and killed near the Forrest Glen Apartments at 63rd & Tauromee in KCK.

“After that I mean, I know I hit my knees on the ground and after that it’s just a blur,” Gillespie said of hearing the devastating news.

She later learned her son went there to buy a gun, but it was a set up for a robbery. Police found the murder weapon and shell casings left behind in Gillespie’s truck and text messages led detectives to Lavont Carter.

Police could not find Carter until he was arrested and charged with a slew of crimes in Kansas City, Missouri for a February 2020 shooting in Westport that injured four people and one person was killed.

That’s when Gillespie said police got Carter’s DNA, which she said matched DNA on the gun that killed her son. Gillespie was relieved her son would finally get justice but she is still waiting. Carter has not been charged in that case.

“To be where you think you’re at a point where you’re going to charge somebody and then to say to say that we don’t have enough evidence, it’s heartbreaking,” Gillespie said.

She said she got that information from the Wyandotte County DA’s Victim’s Advocate but has not received a call from D.A. Mark Dupree, despite leaving many messages.

Dupree’s office declined our request for an interview but sent the following statement:

“The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office received this case from the KCKPD in October 2020. The homicide occurred in March 2018. The information in the request for comment is inaccurate and incomplete. The investigation is ongoing. The rules of ethics preclude us from discussing the evidence in an ongoing case. This office cannot and has not publicly disclosed any evidence in this matter. The office has been in contact with the family. Cases are filed when the district attorney has proof of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt. There is no statute of limitations for homicide.”

Gillespie said shortly after we contacted Dupree’s office for comment, she got a call from his assistant telling her that this case is still under review.

FOX4 also contacted KCK Police to see if the department believes there is enough evidence to charge. Police are not commenting on specifics of an open case but sent the following statement:

“As they do in all cases, detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department conducted a thorough and extensive investigation in the case of K.C. Gillespie. It was then forwarded to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office for charging.”

