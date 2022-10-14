Yelp has compiled a list of the 100 best coffee shops in the United States. Is your favorite on the list? (Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-based coffee shop Monarch Coffee will no longer be serving coffee in person at their physical locations.

Tyler and Jaime Rovenstine opened Monarch in 2017 and will close the doors at the Broadway and Grand Boulevard stores on October 30.

We opened Monarch because we were excited to create a new kind of coffee space in Kansas City. We did what we set out to do, which was to serve quality coffee and barista created drinks, in a beautiful, welcoming space, rooted in our values. We are so incredibly proud of the company we created, the team we built, and all that we offered to the community. Monarch Coffee

Monarch Coffee survived the pandemic, but the Rovenstine’s say they are still feeling dealing with the impacts on the business and industry.

They came to the decision to move on from the brick and mortar stores, but continue to sell their coffee online.

Feeling that we were at a crossroads, we began to ask ourselves what we wanted our next 5-10 years to look like. Not just at Monarch, but personally. When we considered what we wanted for our family, as well as the things we’ve had to set aside to run a small business, we realized it was time for us to walk away from Monarch in order to walk towards whatever life has for us next. While we are grieving over this decision, we also know it is the right path for ourselves and our kids. Monarch Coffee

Details about the future of the store location and online ordering of their coffee will come at a later time.