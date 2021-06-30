Money added to reward for information about stolen WWI airplane parts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators hope money will lead them to a pair of stolen WWI aircraft engines. Crime Stoppers said money has been added and the reward for information in the case is now up to $5,000.

The parts belong to a man who was driving from Texas to Minnesota and stopped at a Kansas City hotel for night last week. When he got up the next morning, his truck and the engines were gone.

Courtesy: KC Police/Crime Stoppers

Police say the black F350 truck was taken from the Hampton Inn near I-35 and 152 Highway on June 23, 2021. They believe the crime happened between 1 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. The truck has Texas plates BH69369.

The owner said he thinks the thief just took the truck and didn’t know the engines were there.

If you know anything about the crime, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.