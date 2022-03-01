KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monster Jam is returning to Kansas City for another weekend of the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement at Arrowhead Stadium.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 18, at 7 p.m., and advance presale tickets are available today at Ticketmaster.

Presale tickets for Jackson County residents will go on sale at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 3. The Jackson County taxpayer presale will take place online-only, and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8

At the Monster Jam Pit Party, which begins at 2:30 p.m. the day of the show, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities.

This will mark Monster Jam’s third visit at Arrowhead Stadium, with a sold-out show of nearly 37,000 fans in 2019, as well as a pair of limited-capacity shows in 2021.

