Months after stalking charge, man now accused of murdering Olathe woman during burglary

OLATHE, Kan. — A 42-year-old man charged with stalking an Olathe woman just months ago has now been charged with her murder.

Clyde J. Barnes Jr. has been charged Thursday with premeditated first-degree murder and several other charges in the death of 42-year-old Jessica Smith.

She was killed during an aggravated burglary at about 3 a.m. July 5 at a home on N. Hamilton Street.

When officers arrived, they found Smith dead inside the home, but the suspect had fled the scene.

The Johnson County prosecutor said Barnes’ arrest was the result of an investigation by Olathe police and the county crime lab.

Barnes has also been charged with aggravated burglary, unlawful tampering with electronic monitoring, criminal threat and violation of a protection order.

Prosecutors did not provide any further details, and court documents further outlining the allegations were not immediately available.

However, online court records show Barnes did have a case of stalking involving Smith, filed in February 2020.

His bond is currently set at $1 million. His first court appearance has not been scheduled yet.