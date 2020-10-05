More children return to in-person learning across the Kansas City metro

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Schools across the metro area are welcoming more children back to the classroom Monday.

In addition to lots of facemasks, children were greeted with balloons, cheers and music. Administrators even rolled out a red carpet for students at Pleasant Ridge Middle School.

All elementary students are back in school five days a week in the Blue Valley school district. But only about half of the enrolled middle schoolers are receiving in-person education. That’s one of the safety measures in place for older kids.

One group of middle schoolers will be in school Monday and Tuesday. Then the other half will receive in-person education on Wednesday and Thursday, before rotating back to the first group on Friday. Traffic patterns have been altered inside the building, but administrators still face hurdles to overcome.

“It’s going to be really important that masks are on,” Kristi McNerlin, Blue Valley’s chief communicator, said. “One of the biggest challenges we have is around lunch. We are going to make sure those kids are spread out when they are unmasked and they eat. And throughout the day making sure the traffic patterns are adjusted a little bit.”

Teachers hope that children will practice the mitigation methods they learn at school in their home environments as well to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. They said developing safer habits will help keep schools open.

Data shows that the coronavirus is increasingly infecting American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears driven by school reopenings. Children of all ages now make up 10% of all U.S cases, up from 2% in April. Teens are two times more likely to get infected than younger children, and most cases in kids and teens are mild.

Some Shawnee Mission kindergartners through second graders also returned to school Monday.

On the Missouri side of the state line, older students in Lee’s Summit began a hybrid learning schedule.

Independence high school seniors also are being allowed to return to the classroom full time.

Missouri remains among the states with the highest positivity rates. As of Oct. 5, the rate was 14.2%, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.