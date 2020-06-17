More companies, communities recognizing importance of Juneteenth across the country

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More organizations across the country and right here in the metro are choosing to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday this year.

It’s a way to support black employees and to also raise awareness.

Every year thousands of African Americans celebrate Juneteenth to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. This year, Jackson County will also recognize June 19 as a holiday.

“I think Juneteenth just gives us the opportunity to honor those who came before us and also to honor the end of slavery in America. I think that is most important,” Jackson County Executive Frank White said.



Jackson County employees can take Friday as a floating holiday. White is encouraging supervisors to allow their workers time off, so they can observe and celebrate the day.

“People just need more of an awareness of black history. If they are like I was when I came to high school, no one taught black history in high school,” White said.



Jackson County is part of a growing list of communities and companies in the U.S. that will recognize the holiday this year.



The Kanas City Chiefs tweeted on Monday saying, “During this time, the Chiefs offices will be closed and we encourage our staff to examine how each of us and our organization can work towards a better future together.”

Bishop Tony Caldwell is a co-founder of Kansas City’s Justice and Dignity Center. He’s hosting this year’s Juneteenth celebration through his organization.

“It is new to a lot of people. They finally realize what we’re going through. That’s the key. The depression, suppression that we’ve had over the many years,” Caldwell said. “The discrimination for many years, it’s starting to be recognized.”



Juneteenth festivities will kick off Friday. The big party will take place on Saturday. It’ll be in the big lot between Linwood and 31st Street, right behind Happy Foods Grocery Store, starting at 10 a.m. There will be free food, live music and there will also be a free car given away.