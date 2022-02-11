LAWRENCE, Kan. — KU’s public Safety Office said it took more reports of crimes on its Lawrence campus in 2021 than the previous year.

Officers reported taking 474 crime reports last year. That is a 41% increase from 2020, but a decline from all other years over the past decade.

Reports of theft and property damage topped the list of reported crimes. Officers said they also took 3 reports of rape. Other violent crimes are also included in the report.

Chief of Campus Police Nelson Mosley said he was not surprised by the number of crimes reported considering the number of people who have returned to campus this year.

“The numbers reflect that more people were back to living on campus and that KU returned to a more pre-pandemic level of activities in 2021,” Mosley said. “I would like to credit the crime rate staying under the pre-pandemic level to all who played a part in watching over the campus as well as the investments made by the university into technologies that help deter crime.”

The Public Safety Office said it has various programs available including alcohol education, de-escalation, active shooter response and knowing your rights. If you are interested in one of the topics, contact KUPSO at 785-864-5900.

