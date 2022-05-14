WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas children hospitalized with COVID-19 increased in the last seven days. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 21 children are currently hospitalized with the virus, compared to nine last week.

The KDHE said 56 adults are also hospitalized with COVID-19 this week. That’s four fewer than last week. Five of the adults are in intensive care.

Since last Friday, another 2,847 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. The seven-day average of cases is 330, higher than last week’s seven-day average of 271.

Some of the recent coronavirus cases have been tested for variants. The KDHE said 123 of the recent cases tested positive for the BA.2 “stealth omicron” variant.

The KDHE puts the Kansas COVID-19 death toll at 8,720, up 29 from last week. However, only one of the deaths was in the past seven days. Most of the newly reported deaths are because officials have finalized death certificates from older cases.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Since last Friday:

2,943 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine

3,523 got their second dose

13,845 got a third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 67.16% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 58.63% have completed a vaccine series.

The KDHE has been updating its COVID-19 data on Fridays. Starting next week, it will give the updates on Wednesdays instead of Fridays.