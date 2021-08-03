More Kansas City businesses requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – More Kansas City businesses are requiring proof of vaccination. The new policy started Tuesday at Hamburger Mary’s and Woody’s KC down the street.

Another restaurant and entertainment spot is following suit, taking an even sticker stand.

The Ship, in the West Bottoms, is requiring vaccination cards, but only part of the time.

“It’s one way for us to help protect our staff and our customers and our musicians from accidental slips of the mask,” Managing Partner of The Ship Bob Asher said.

Thursday through Saturday after 7 p.m. you will need to prove you’ve been vaccinated to get inside.

People may also provide a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the show.

“Instead of locking everybody out completely there is an opportunity if you really want to see the show and you aren’t vaccinated,” Asher said.

Masks are still required even after showing your vaccination card.

“In bars people are standing around sometimes they’re drinking, sometimes they’re talking mask on, mask off,” Asher said. “So, it’s difficult to enforce and it’s a little awkward for our staff.”

Hamburger Mary’s and Woody’s KC customers need their vaccination card at the door and then they can ditch the mask once inside.

The mayor’s mandate said people don’t have to wear a mask if you can prove everyone in the space has been vaccinated.

In Westport, it’s lights, camera, vaccination card at The KC Improv Company.

Owner Tim Marks said proof of vaccination is the only way you’ll see any action.

“If you can’t see the performers face, their emotions and see even to know which person is talking at the moment,” Marks said. “It’s not an enjoyable experience for the audience.”

It’s also about safety and not getting shut down again.

“We don’t want the numbers to keep going up. We canceled about 300 shows because of covid, and we don’t want to go back to that again,” Marks said. “The only way for us to do that is to make sure that as a community we all get vaccinated, everyone that can.”

Marks said they’re cutting down on capacity. Ninety-nine guests are allowed inside, they knocked it down to 70 a few months ago. Now, they will only let in 60 people for each of their five weekend shows.

“Because we saw the numbers going up in Missouri and even in Kansas city,” Marks said.

The owner at Hamburger Mary’s said as long as there’s a mask mandate, they will require vaccination cards.

The mayor’s mandate is expected to last until at least Aug. 28, 2021.