More Lee’s Summit students transition to full in-person learning as district cases remain low

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — It’s a big day for most 4th through 6th graders in Lee’s Summit.

Starting today, pre-k through 6th grade students will be going to class five days a week. Most students up through 3rd grade were already in person.

The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District plans to follow local health guidelines to keep students and staff safe. There will be an emphasis on hand washing and mask wearing.

However, social distancing in most classrooms will not be feasible.

The district will keep class sizes to fewer than 26 students.

School officials will also post additional data online for parents to follow. It is tracked on a week-by-week basis.

District leaders said they will change course if needed.

Last week, there were 61 new cases of coronavirus among students and staff. That’s less than 1% of the entire district.