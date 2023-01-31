KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City transportation officials will hold two public meetings next week to discuss a possible east-west streetcar and transit extension.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority and KC Streetcar Authority have been studying a potential transit connection between the University of Kansas Health System with Truman Sports Complex.

In previous meetings last fall, the study team showed multiple potential routes, including down 31st Street and 39th Street, among others.

The study area is from from Rainbow Boulevard to the west and the Truman Sports Complex to the east, and 31st Street to the north and 43rd Street to the south.

Officials have stressed the plan is still in development, and the east-west extension could be a mix between buses and the streetcar.

At two meetings in February, the project team will share proposed transit scenarios, routes and modes. There will be in-person presentations, a question-and-answer session, and opportunities to provide feedback.

The community meetings are scheduled for the following dates:

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Presentations at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of KC

1423 Linwood Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri

Thursday, Feb. 9

Presentations at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Our Savior Lutheran Church

4153 Rainbow Boulevard, Kansas City, Kansas

The same information will be presented at both meetings.

The east-west expansion study started in April 2022 and is expected to take approximately one year to complete.