More people 40 and younger testing positive for coronavirus in metro, local doctor says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Metro doctors have their eyes on a concerning COVID-19 trend.

Young people are testing positive for the virus more often than before, many of whom are recovering outside the hospital.

Health departments within the Kansas City metro area are reporting an uptick in coronavirus cases among patients aged 40 and younger.

Dr. Mark Steele, Truman Medical Center’s executive chief clinical officer, said those patients are less likely to be admitted to the hospital for treatment. Instead, they’re most likely to recover from the virus at home. Also, Steele said they’re more like to make successful recoveries from the virus.

“Obviously, young people are not totally immune to COVID,” Steele said Tuesday.

Steele, who has been on staff at Truman Medical Center since 1983, points to gatherings that draw crowds as reopening events associated with the pandemic occur. Large parties, like the ones from this summer at Lake of the Ozarks, continue to take place, giving COVID-19 a fertile place to spread.

“I think it’s most likely due to the reopening and younger folks getting out and about. Obviously, opening of the bars and restaurants and having gatherings take place,” Steele told FOX4. “ we should still avoid any type of large gatherings. In particular, in indoor settings. We think the vast majority of transmission occurs in indoor settings.”

Many of those patients are recovering at their homes, which, according to Steele, is freeing hospital resources for more serious coronavirus cases.

However, Steele said those patients who recover at their homes run the risk of suffering long-term effects, including heart conditions, from having endured COVID-19.

Flu season is also on Steele’s mind, and that virus can also affect patients of all ages. The doctor said he’s hopeful pandemic methods such as social distancing and avoiding large gatherings can help control that upcoming health concern before it hits.