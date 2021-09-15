More people come forward after Grain Valley Monster Truckz event, company responds

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The touring Monster Truckz event is leaving a trail of unhappy customers who say they still haven’t received refunds.

After FOX4’s initial report, Sheila Nielsen said she was refunded.

“I still have not got a call back, this was Saturday, Sunday, Monday. Here it is Tuesday, Wednesday, still nothing,” said Kayla Contreras, who attended the event.

She’s one of hundreds of people commenting on the event at Valley Speedway who are still waiting.

There are a slew of complaints on FOX4’s Facebook page regarding the overbooked Saturday event, no refunds and outrageous prices and other issues. Several Facebook users are also sounding off, calling the company “World’s biggest scammers,” “a traveling monster truck circus,” and one commenter describing the event’s performance as “Billy Joe Bob and his buddies who just put big tires on.”

Contreras paid more than $120 just for tickets alone so her family of 5 could attend.

She said they were barely able to sit before being asked to leave.

“There were so many people, you were elbow to elbow. You had nowhere to go, nowhere to move. Someone sat on my child and wanted him to move,” Contreras said. “The lines for drinks and food were over and hour and 15 minutes, the drinks were watered down. It was a madhouse.”

A spokesperson for Stellar Entertainment Group Inc. tells FOX4 they are disappointed in how things were handled at this particular event, but are pointing fingers at patrons for how things ultimately turned out.

In a statement, the company said:

“We are highly disappointed in how things were handled with the public at our Monster Truckz show this past Saturday for our 7:00 P.M. show at the Valley Speedway. There was a section of bleachers that was fenced off since they were unsafe to use. Someone moved the fence and customers began to use the bleachers. From what we have been told the Ems demanded the patrons to leave immediately and request a refund since they were sitting in an area that had been fenced off and designated unsafe. This was not under the direction of anyone from our Monster Truckz staff. This incident caused a frenzy with the patrons that were told to leave and spread quickly. We had previously had a show on Friday night, another one Saturday afternoon and one on Sunday afternoon, all without any incidents.”

The company also says more people showed up than they were expecting.

“There was no room for half the people,” Contreras said. “Very bad experience. It was terrible. I wish I would have stayed home and saved my money.”

Grain Valley police said they responded twice to settle disputes and disturbances related to the overcapacity event.

The traveling Monster Truckz tour travels all across the country and has a following of more than 800,000 people on social media.

A spokesperson for the company tells us the refund process has begun.

If any customer that was asked to leave or was unable to get in and would like a refund, they can contact us at fun@monstertruckz.com or call 941-343-2378 and press the button for customer service.