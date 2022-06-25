Cat and dog together under white plaid. Friendship kitten and puppy. Dog and cat friends (Courtesy: GettyImages)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the Fourth of July gets closer, many families are ready to enjoy fireworks shows with their loved ones. But one member of your family that may not be so happy about it is your pet.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said in a tweet thread on Friday that more pets go missing on July 4 than on any other day.

“The booming sounds of fireworks elicit a fear or anxiety response in pets,” WPD said in a tweet. “Dogs are most at risk for noise aversion reactions, although cats may also respond to specific noises with anxiety.”

WPD says dogs can hear more than twice as many frequencies and can hear sounds four times further away compared to humans.

Because of the loud noises, pets will react by trying to find a place to hide. Many pets may become confused about what direction the noise is coming from and will look for an escape route. This can result in them running away.

Prior to any fireworks celebrations, here are some tips to keep your pets safe:

Make sure they are secured

Create a comfortable hiding place for them to stay in

Get your pet microchipped

If they are outside, keep them on a leash at all times

If you have found a stray animal that you believe to be a pet, make sure it is friendly, then you can do the following with caution:

Check for identification

Scan for microchip

Check with neighbors

Ask for proof of ownership

If your pet is lost, call around to local animal shelters and give them a description of your furry friend to see if someone else has turned them in.