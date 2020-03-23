More positive cases of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County brings current total to 16

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — As of Monday morning, the Unified Government Public Health Department is reporting 16 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County.

The latest patients, reported Sunday, are said to be women in their 40s, who are isolating at home.

On Saturday, three positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the county. A man in his 80s was admitted at a local hospital.

On that same day a woman in her 20s was also admitted to a local hospital were a sample was collected.

A man in his 60s whose spouse also tested positive for COVID-19 at an earlier date was admitted to the hospital where they tested him for the virus.

A couple in their 70s is also currently isolating at home. The health department is still investigating if there is a connection between this case and previous cases.

A man in his 60s reportedly sought treatment at a Kansas City VA Outpatient Clinic, where test samples were collected. He is currently isolating at home, according to the health department.

Three positive cases were reported on Monday, March 16 including a male under the age of 18 who is currently isolating at home. The health department said the individual attended a local private school while showing symptoms. The school has been notified and the health department is working with them.

A woman in her 50s initially went to a local hospital and was released to isolate at home. The health department said she returned to the hospital due to worsening symptoms. She attended two local churches while showing symptoms. The two churches have been notified and are working with the health department.

A woman in her 40s reportedly went to a local hospital and is now isolating at home.

The first case in Wyandotte County was reported on March 12, after a man in his 70s died. He was a resident at Life Care Center of Kansas City and was taken to Providence Medical Center for apparent cardiac issues. He died at the hospital and was test for COVID-19 after his death. This remains the only death in the state of Kansas at this time related to the virus.

The Unified Government is asking anyone who thinks they may need to be tested for COVID-19 to call their health care provider, who will evaluate symptoms and other factors that could indicate COVID-19.

Johnson County as of Thursday is reporting 16 positive cases of COVID-19. Leavenworth and Morris County have two positive cases. Butler, Cherokee, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson and Linn County are all reporting one positive case at this time.