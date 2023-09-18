KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close more ramps around Prospect Avenue and Interstate 70.

MoDOT is currently replacing the Prospect bridge over I-70, and the on and off ramps from Prospect to westbound I-70 are already closed through Dec. 22.

Starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 20, crews will also closed the on and off ramps from Prospect to eastbound I-70. This new closure will continue through Dec. 22 as well.

MoDOT has detours in place so drivers on Prospect can still access the interstate.

Starting at Truman Street, northbound Prospect traffic will be directed toward the Paseo to access eastbound I-70. Likewise, starting at 12th Street, southbound Prospect drivers will detour toward the Paseo to access westbound I-70.

Crews started working on the $7.3 million Prospect bridge replacement earlier this summer, and the project is expected to take 5-6 months to complete.

MoDOT said the old bridge was in poor condition and nearing the end of its life. The project will increase the vertical clearance over I-70 and also include improvements to the ramps and 14th Street.