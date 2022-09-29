KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week, more than $1.2 million in grant funds was awarded to 15 Kansas City area “Planning Sustainable Places” projects.
The Mid-America Regional Council Board of Directors and Total Transportation Policy Committee approved the allocation of $1,228,500 in grant funds for six projects in Kansas and nine in Missouri that will advance the creation of sustainable places in the area.
The projects were chosen through a competitive process from 23 total submissions.
The PSP program aims to further the creation of “vibrant places that offer a mix of options for housing, jobs, services and recreation. Connected places with a variety of transportation options and green places that support healthy living and a healthy natural environment.
The following is a list of the 15 projects across the Kansas City area.
Kansas City, Missouri
Multicounty Regional Bike/Ped Highway Barrier Removal Project — a connectivity study to connect existing trail systems in Platte and Clay counties. Awarded $100,500.
Southwest Boulevard Transportation Study — a community-driven transportation study for Southwest Boulevard from Broadway to 31st Street. Awarded $135,000.
Vine Street with Greenline Connector — a complete street and connectivity study for the Vine Street corridor from 18th to 31st streets. Awarded $135,000.
Independence, Missouri
- Independence Transportation for All Plan — a citywide multimodal transportation plan. Awarded $74,250.
Overland Park, Kansas
- College and Metcalf Overlay District — a new flexible zoning overlay district that addresses the relationship between transportation and land use in a key commercial corridor. Awarded $50,000.
- 79th Street Corridor Study — a multimodal plan for the 79th Street corridor with emphasis on safety and connectivity to existing destinations. Awarded $100,000.
Grandview, Missouri
- Harry Truman Drive and Presidential Trail Enhancement — a multimodal plan for Harry Truman Drive and the Presidential Trail. Awarded $56,000.
Mission, Kansas
- Rock Creek Corridor Improvements: Downtown Center to East Gateway — a plan for improvements to the Rock Creek Trail corridor. Awarded $80,000.
Parkville, Missouri
- Parkville ADA Transition Plan — Awarded $20,000.
Bonner Springs, Kansas
- Bonner Springs Downtown Master Plan — a multimodal plan that integrates an existing trail system and transit services. Awarded $60,000.
North Kansas City, Missouri
- Riverfront Levee Trail — a feasibility study for a mixed-use trail on the North Kansas City levee system. Awarded $54,000.
Port KC
- Berkley Riverfront Connectivity Study — a planning and connectivity study for the Berkley Riverfront area of Columbus Park in Kansas City, Missouri. Awarded $135,000.
Westwood, Kansas
- Rainbow Boulevard/7th Street/Highway 169 Complete Street Traffic Management Plan — conceptual design development for Rainbow Boulevard and four key commercial intersections. Awarded $118,500.
Osawatomie, Kansas
- OZ Commons: Community Hub — a plan for the development of a multimodal community hub in downtown Osawatomie. Awarded $80,000.
