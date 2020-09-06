More than 1,000 volunteers paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ murals throughout Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Volunteers in Kansas City made a resounding statement through art on Saturday that Black lives matter.

Local civic leaders and social justice organizations came together for a “Black Lives Matter” project that engaged local Black artists. The artists designed six street murals that would be painted throughout diverse city neighborhoods.

The project featured over 1,000 community volunteers and 600 gallons of paint.

Justice Horn was the project leader at the mural on 63rd and Brookside Blvd., and said the community support was overwhelming.

“It could be one or two of us out here, but this was ultimately done by the community and for the community, this only happened because people came out to install this” Horn said.

Vivian Bluett, the artist behind the mural at 63rd and Brookside Blvd., says while the art is great, she won’t be satisfied until there is real change.

Two of the six murals were completed Saturday, the remaining four are expected to be finished by Monday.

You can visit the murals at the addresses below:

10th & Baltimore

18th & Vine

31st & Troost

63rd & Brookside Blvd.

63rd & Troost

NW Briarcliff & N. Mulberry Dr.