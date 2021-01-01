More than 11,000 without power as ice and snow pound the KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people are experiencing power outages early New Year’s Day as a major winter storm pounds the metro.

UPDATE: As of 7:58 a.m., Evergy’s outage map showed 11,187 people are affected by the outages, which are scattered across the area.

Recent large outages are happening near Warrensburg and in Concordia. Reports in the area indicate large amounts of ice, leading to the beginning of some tree damage.

EARLIER: As of 7:26 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, Evergy’s outage map shows 10,083 people are affected by the outages, which are scattered across the area. That number continues to rise by the minute.

The most severe outages happened just south of Overland Park and east around Sweet Springs, Missouri. These areas have and continue to experience more ice compared to snow in other spots.

Evergy is not reporting an expected restoration time. The map indicates there may be long delays.

A strong winter storm rolled into the metro shortly after midnight, bringing freezing rain, sleet and snow. FOX4 is tracking the storm.

