More than 14,000 without power after strong storms move through the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of Evergy customers in the metro are without power Monday after strong storms move through the metro.

According to the outage map on Evergy’s website there were 133 active outages at 11:40 a.m., and those 133 outages were impacting 14,296 customers.

There is no word yet on how long it will take crews to fully restore power.

If you do not have power at your home, you can report the outage to Evergy online.

Evergy does ask that you avoid any employees you see working in the field in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.