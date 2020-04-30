More than 1,300 vehicles receive groceries in massive food giveaway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Harvesters gave away groceries to more than 1,300 families as part of a massive food giveaway Thursday.

The cooperative effort at the former Indian Springs Mall between the Unified Government and the charity attracted hundreds of vehicles from all around the metro area.

Harvesters conducts about 200 mobile food giveaways a month, but few are on the massive scale of this event.

Dozens of police officers and volunteers kept the cars moving all morning as a line snaked around hundreds of acres of property.

Each vehicle received a box of fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen meat and eggs and a supply of canned and boxed foods.

Food pantries and other agencies that Harvesters usually supplies have seen a 30 to 40 percent increase in people seeking help.

“We serve 26 counties and we are seeing need increase everywhere,” said Steve Davis, Chief Operating Officer of Harvesters. “Unemployment obviously is at unprecedented levels. People are navigating to get help, sometimes for the first time. So we knew we needed to provide a little relief to our network of partners that are pantries. These mega mass distributions are helping alleviate some of that lift for them.”

Harvesters received some of the supplies today from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s disaster food program for COVID-19.

The agency has had to buy more of the food it gives away. Donations are down because of supply chain issues our nation currently faces for groceries.

The charity is seeking cash donations on its website. You can donate to Harvesters here. I

Those on the Missouri side of the state line should get ready for another massive food giveaway early next month in Jackson County.

That’s expected to be scheduled at the Truman Sports Complex.