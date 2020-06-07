More than 150 teams flock to baseball tournament in Shawnee, coronavirus concerns remain

SHAWNEE, Kan. — There’s an air of caution as local families return to summertime sports.

Metro youth leagues are playing ball while keeping pandemic considerations in the forefront. A large weekend baseball tournament at Mid-America Sports Complex in Shawnee has attracted more than 150 local baseball teams, making it one of the largest local sporting events since the COVID-19 pandemic arose in March.

The ping of a metal baseball bat proves the games will go on, albeit with a strong dose of coronavirus concern.

Tori Blake, director of operations with Midwest Sports Productions, works for a company that stages 150 youth softball and baseball events every year. Their first one for 2020 had to wait until June, making it much later than usual.

“We understand that most people are only now opening their doors,” Blake said. “The main mission was to figure out how can we open sport to allow the families who are ready to get back on the field. We really believe we can do this in a safe way.”

Bleachers at each diamond are closed, since they’re considered high-contact surfaces. Instead, fans have to bring their own chairs, and they’re welcome to sit with their relatives. Also, every game begins with a thorough disinfecting of dugouts. Concession stand workers are required to wear protective masks, and hand sanitizer sits at food purchase areas.

“If people are not understanding what we’re doing, it will be very difficult for them to come out,” Blake said.

The pandemic has taken a toll on youth sports events. Blake said Midwest Sports Productions lost roughly half its business for the year. Families in the league are also aching to get back to normal.

“I think for an outdoor sport, this is a great chance to give these kids a sense of normalcy, something they haven’t seen in the past 90 days. It’s safe. They’re far apart, and it’s giving them a sense of joy,” Jenifer Parks, a parent, said.

“Youth sports is so important for these kids,” Nathan Findley, another baseball parent, told FOX4. “They’ve been cooped up long enough, in my opinion. I’m glad they’ve taken all these precautions and extra steps.”

Midwest Sports Productions is hosting another baseball tournament next weekend, which, according to Blake, will host even more teams than this one.