More than 21,000 without power after 2nd night of strong storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second night in a row of storms with high wind speeds have left residents waking up across the metro and beyond in darkness.

According to the outage map on Evergy’s website, there are 438 active outages as of 6:10 p.m. on June 5. Those outages are affected 21,144 customers. Most of the affected customers are in Missouri.

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the metro around 4 a.m. The National Weather Service reported winds up to 70 mph and hail just under an inch in diameter. Two large trees fell in southern Kansas City, damaging two homes.

Yesterday morning, more than 23,000 customers were left without power after EF-0 tornadoes blustered through Blue Springs and Archie, Missouri. Wind shears caused damage in St. Joseph.

If you do not have power at your home, you can report the outage to Evergy online.

Evergy does ask that you avoid any employees you see working in the field in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If you lost power at your home, you can watch FOX4 News live online.

