More than 23,000 without power after storms move through the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of Evergy customers in the metro are waking up without power Thursday after storms moved through the metro.

According to the outage map on Evergy’s website there are 575 active outages at 6 a.m., and those 575 outages are impacting 23,012 customers.

There is no word yet on how long it will take crews to fully restore power.

If you do not have power at your home, you can report the outage to Evergy online.

Evergy does ask that you avoid any employees you see working in the field in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

