KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 5,000 people across the Kansas City metro have already volunteered to help test out the new terminal at KCI before it opens to the public.

Deputy Director of Aviation Justin Meyer tells FOX4 that quick response came in just 24 hours despite the fact that the volunteers won’t be getting paid.

The point is to put the new facility and its design up against the public.

“The people on the job site on a regular basis have been inside the project for years so there’s lots of things we’re not seeing because we just happen to know and we’ve seen it from the beginning,” Meyer said. “Every person that’s selected to be a volunteer will have a little bit of a checklist we’ll want them to go through: check in for a flight, go through the security, find a restroom, find a restaurant with a gluten-free menu item.”

The main focus is on making sure signage around the airport makes it easy for travelers to find the various features inside. Meyer says any new facility has a learning curve and that KCI is trying to learn about as many issues as possible before flights start taking off from the new terminal.

But also, Meyer says they’re looking for any improvements that can be made for travelers with disabilities by encouraging those travelers to be part of the simulation.

The new terminal is designed with the Americans with Disabilities Act in mind, but Meyer said this would be the first time some features are put to the test.

“I’m certain there’s going to be some ADA components too that we might have missed and we’re certainly keen through the selection process to find people who are less-mobile than others or have other disabilities that will help us see things in a different way in the facility,” said Meyer.

If you want to volunteer, click here.

