More than 5,700 without power in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Thousands of Evergy customers in Overland Park are without power Thursday morning.

According to the outage map on Everygy's website there were 21 active outages at 6:30 a.m., and those 21 outages were impacting 5,782 customers.

Because temperatures are below freezing and hovering in the single digits, this could cause problems for those who are impacted.

There is no word yet on how long it will take crews to fully restore power.

If you do not have power at your home, click or tap this link to report the outage.