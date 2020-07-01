More than 10,000 without power after storm brings tornado warning to Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A massive storm system extending down from Iowa brought powerful storms to the metro early July 1, leaving thousands without power.

According to the outage map on Evergy’s website, 10,253 people were without power as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Most of the affected customers are in Jackson County and up by St. Joseph.

Despite the warning and sirens in Buckner, Missouri, a tornado did not form. However, the fast moving storm brought winds up to 70 mph in some areas. Reports also indicated quarter-size hail, prolific lightning and heavy rain. FOX4 is monitoring the situation for damage reports.

If you do not have power at your home, you can report the outage to Evergy online.

Evergy does ask that you avoid any employees you see working in the field in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

