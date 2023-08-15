TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly’s office said more than $800,000 has been awarded to organizations in Kansas to help support the AmeriCorps Vista Program.

Participants in AmeriCorps Vista serve full-time for one full year at community organizations like non-profits, faith-based organizations, colleges, universities, or local government agencies, focusing on anti-poverty projects. In exchange, participants are eligible for a scholarship that can be used to help pay for college, vocational training, or towards a student loan balance.

“I’m pleased to see AmeriCorps programs receiving these resources to further the important work they’re doing to address poverty in communities across Kansas,” Kelly said in a news release.

The funds will be going to three institutions in Kansas:

$595,229 will go to Washburn University in Topeka

$158,130 will go to Servicemember Agricultural Vocation Education Corp in Riley

$67,770 will go to Goodwill Industries of Kansas in Wichita

For more information about the AmeriCorps Vista program, click here.