More wine for less: Prices expected to drop due to excess of grapes

FRESNO, Calif. — Wine lovers are raising their glasses for higher-quality wines at lower prices than normal.

Over the last two years, grape growers have produced an excess supply of quality grapes, FOX8 first reported.

Allied Grape Growers, a marketing association based in Fresno, released a newsletter saying that many grape farmers in California are dealing with an overabundant supply.

AGG says that around 100,000 tons of grapes were left on vines, hanging without anyone to buy them.

The number of wine exports from California has also been dropping consistently since 2014, according to the newsletter.

“The relatively large 2018 crop pushed the industry over the edge, with most processors finally reaching the breaking point of inventory comfort,” the AGG’s January newsletter said. “Because overall wine shipments have not been growing in recent years, we simply cannot expect to ‘grow’ ourselves out of imbalance.”

Distributors have no choice but to offer lower prices for wine, experts say.