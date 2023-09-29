KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music artist Morgan Wallen will now be performing in Kansas City for an extra day.

Live Nation announced on Friday that he has added second date in Kansas City for his One Night at a Time tour.

He was originally scheduled to perform on just Aug. 1, but has now added Aug. 2 as the new date at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wallen announced his tour dates on Wednesday. The tour now has 20 shows with every location having multiple shows besides Oxford, Mississippi.

You can register for presale tickets through Monday, Oct. 2 at 1:59 a.m. You can register for tickets here.