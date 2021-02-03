Morgan Wallen pulled from KC radio stations after using racial slur in video

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Morgan Wallen performs onstage at Nashville’s Music City Center for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” broadcast on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music fans won’t hear Morgan Wallen’s music on the radio in Kansas City.

The three largest country music stations in the metro said they won’t play Wallen’s music after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur in Nashville Sunday night. It happened as Wallen and some of his friends returned home.

TMZ shared video of the incident that happened outside of Wallen’s home. TMZ reported a neighbor started recording Wallen after his group was extremely loud.

According to TMZ, Wallen is heard on the video saying “take care of this “p****-ass mother******” — and then goes on to say, “take care of this p****-ass n*****” … before going inside.

After hearing what happened, Kansas City radio stations 104.3 KBEQ, 94.1 KFKF, and 106.5 The Wolf, separately announced Wednesday morning their decisions to stop playing Wallen’s music.

Entercom owns The Wolf and released the following statement about it’s decision to pull songs such as “Whiskey Glasses” and “Up Down” from all of the stations it owns.

“In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent use of a racial slur, we’ve discussed the incident with our Country brand leadership team and together have made the decision to remove Morgan’s music from Entercom’s playlists.”

Two of Kansas City’s other country music stations also decided to pull Wallen’s music Wednesday morning.

“We are all very concerned and disgusted with the video of Morgan Wallen. Q104 will be suspending all airplay of Morgan Wallen’s music until further notice,” Todd Nixon, Program Director of Q104, said. “I hope that Morgan will learn from this, be better, and can soon help others. We will re-evaluate this suspension once those conditions are met.”

“I was shocked and appalled,” Dale Carter, program manager at KFKF, said. “I can only speak for KFKF… and we were only playing two of his songs… but we have pulled those two. There is no place for that in 2021. I believe in forgiveness… but he has a LOT of work to do.”

Big Loud Records announced it suspended Wallen Wednesday morning.

Wallen has apologized for the slur.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry,” Wallen, said in a statement given to PEOPLE. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

This is the latest incident Wallen’s had to face. He was pulled from “Saturday Night Live” in October of 2020 after video shows him at a bar without a mask and kissing several women. “SNL” gave him another chance and he appeared on the show in December instead.