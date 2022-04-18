KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of the city’s landmarks will come to life Tuesday as crews turn on the water for Fountain Day.

It’s a special time celebrated across Kansas City each April.

The city has 48 publicly-operated fountains, plus hundreds of registered fountains that are privately operated.

According to KC Parks and Rec, more than 80% of the publicly-operated fountains will be turned on beginning Tuesday morning.

The public is invited to be part of the Fountain Day ceremony. It begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Northland Fountain located at Vivion Road and North Antioch Trafficway.

Nine of the 48 public fountains are not operational this year, according to the KC Parks and Rec Department.

The fountains that will not be running this season are:

49/63 Neighborhood Fountain

Brush Creek Fountains

Eighth Street Fountain

Helen Spradling Boylan Memorial Fountain

Mill Creek Park Eco-Pond Fountain

Observation Park Fountain

Romany Fountain

Westside Fountain

William T. Fitzsimons Memorial Fountain

This is the first time in several years that Fountain Day will be celebrated as Kansas City remembers. It was canceled in 202 due to the pandemic and the event was delayed last year.

