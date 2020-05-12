Most Jackson County residents want safety conditions in place before going out in public, survey says

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A survey of 9,500 county residents shows people overwhelmingly want some kind of safety condition in place before going out and doing most public activities.

The survey, conducted between May 1 and May 8, asked residents what they would need to feel safe doing a variety of activities. People taking the poll could choose between three main options: they feel safe doing it now, they would feel safe with at least 1 safety condition or they would only feel safe with an available vaccine.

Residents said they felt the least safe using public transit at the moment. Responses indicated only slightly more than 20% would use it right now. Nearly 40% of people would only use it if there was a vaccine.

More than 40% of people who took the survey said they would use airports, bars, places of worship, and work places with at least one safety condition in place. More than 50% said they would use restaurants and salons with safety conditions, and nearly 60% said they would use retail stores with the conditions.

Parks were the only option that the majority of people said they felt comfortable using right now. However, the majority of people said they would only feel comfortable using a convention center if a vaccine was available.

Survey graphic from Jackson County.

Four options were provided as possible safety conditions in the survey: Strict social distancing protocols, mask requirements, layout changes and staggered usage.

Nearly 83% said they would wear a mask if it was required by a business. However, 17% said they would not.

A heat map on Jackson County’s website shows most of the responses came from Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit, Kansas City between 30th and 50th streets, and the southwestern part of Independence.