Most Lee’s Summit students continue virtual-learning, as infection rate remains high

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit School District says it will follow criteria established by the Jackson County Health Department and keep most children in online-only classes for at least the next two weeks.

The Jackson County Health Department says the spread of COVID-19 has not dropped to the point where students in grades 4-12 can transition to hybrid learning. So, most children will remain in virtual learning through the end of next week.

Students in Pre-K thru third grade, and those in special programs will continue with in person learning.

“I’m always in favor of obeying the law, obeying our public health officials,” David Geidl, a parent in Lee’s Summit, said. “But I know it’s difficult for policy makers, as they are trying to balance keeping as many people satisfied, while trying to listen to scientific consensus. I think that’s where that balance comes in. I wish we would lean a little more into the science, and a little away from public opinion.”

Students who have registered for online-only classes are not affected, and will continue virtually until at least January.

The Lee’s Summit school district says it will continue to re-evaluate the situation every two weeks, so that parents will have time to plan for changes.

The infection rate is dropping in eastern Jackson County, but remains at more than 12 percent, which is still considered high.