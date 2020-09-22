Most Lee’s Summit students won’t transition to hybrid learning until at least October

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — Most students in the Lee’s Summit School District won’t transition to a hybrid learning model until at least early October, according to a letter sent to parents.

The letter said that, although COVID-19 cases have trended down in Jackson County since mid-August, the community does not meet meet the standards set forth by the county to transition to hybrid learning for students in grades 4-12.

This means that classes for LSR7 students in grades 4-12 will remain virtual through at least the week of Sept. 28.

Students in grades Pre-K- 3 will remain in-person and special programs that received county approval will also continue in-person.

According to data from the Jackson County Health Department, the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests currently stands at 12.41%, down from 13.62% the previous week.

Under the gating criteria, Jackson County recommends beginning hybrid learning when there is a positivity rate of 5-10%.

Lee’s Summit School District spokeswoman Katy Bergen said that the district intends to evaluate data weekly and make decisions in two-week increments.

“As we continue to communicate closely with the health department, local pediatricians and county officials and review local, state and national research, we are hopeful that we will be able to transition to a hybrid model of learning for grades 4-12 safely soon,” she said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: