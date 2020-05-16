Most local music venues remain closed, but one reopens with live music

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Some of your favorite music venues across the region could be in jeopardy of shutting down.

Weekends have always meant big business for music venues, but Friday many of them were closed. Most will stay that way for the foreseeable future, citing safety concerns.

“Oh yeah, it’s pretty bad,” said Steve Tulipana, co-owner of recordBar.

Tulipana worries almost daily over whether his business on Grand Boulevard will survive the pandemic.

“We’re in kind of crisis mode,” he said.

Tulipana said this time of year is usually the busiest for his venue, which has been in the Kansas City going on 15 years and has hosted artists from around the world.

“Live venues and restaurants, we all operate at a pretty low profit threshold. So to survive more than a couple months is pretty devastating unless you’ve got a good line of credit or some type of safety net,” he said.

The owners of The Rino in North Kansas City understand the struggle. The music venue drained its bank account a few days after the initial March shutdown. March was on track to be the best month in the venues four-year history.

“It’s been a bummer,” said Ben Wendt, the production manager at The Rino. “If venues don’t get some help right now, the exact current venues you like, they’re not going to exist when this all clears up.”

The Rino and recordBar are among a dozen music venues in the metro to join the newly formed National Independent Venue Association. The group is calling on lawmakers to approve funding for music venues and for national guidelines for large gatherings to occur in a safe manner.

“I don’t think anyone’s looking for a bailout on the giant grand scheme, like the banks or something,” Tulipana said. “It’s just tools and funding to make sure we can come back and be safe because live music is part of our culture.”

The NIVA estimates that for every $1 spent on a ticket at a small venue, $12 is generated back into local economies.

Those in the industry warned that if music venues are to have a chance at ever getting back to business, there needs to be a plan in place to invest in that future.

“Live music is going to be altered and upended I think for at least a year,” Wendt said.

Knuckleheads in the East Bottoms was one, if not the only, music venue in Kansas City that reopened Friday with live music. The venue hosted local band Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders.

“I’m the first one doing it, so I’m either going to set the pace or I’m going to screw things up,” said Frank Hicks, owner of Knuckleheads. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do. I think I’m going to set the pace.”

The venue, which has four stages and usually can hold up to 1,200 people, was limited to 100 guests, under the city’s 10% capacity rule. Tables were placed, at least, 10 feet apart and guests were not allowed to roam around the venue.

Knuckleheads also installed clear shields at the bars, plenty of signage reminding guests to keep their distance and wait staff wore masks.

“Of course, we’re going to be safe about it because there is a deadly virus out there,” Hicks said. “We’re not taking it lightly at all, but we’re saying we can’t be cooped up and scared all our life either.”

“We need to connect with people, and the telephone and text messages don’t cut it,” said Deb Tallio, who attended the concert with seven of her friends. “We need to be together, within guidelines. I definitely agree with guidelines.”

Hicks originally planned to have the band play on the venue’s outdoor stage, but he got a call from the health department reminding him that outside gatherings are limited to 50 people.

Knuckleheads has open jam sessions scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.