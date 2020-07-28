Most local teachers, parents in the dark on ‘gating criteria’ for school districts

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The tough choices on returning to school come as Missouri sets another daily record for new COVID-19 cases and as the Kansas governor considers rolling back the reopening.

Parents and teachers are now awaiting critical information from metro health departments to make informed decisions moving forward.

As many schools sit empty, parents are pressed to make choices for fall.

“I have a lot of concerns. I know the school districts are working hard in trying to set something up, but there are just a lot of unknowns right now,” said Carin Bockelman, a Blue Valley parent.

Bockelman has three students in Blue Valley schools, and two of them have special needs. She’s frustrated most metro districts have not released what’s called “gating criteria,” which is the specific rate of infection or exposure that would dictate quarantines and classroom or building closures.

“I feel like the answer to me is, ‘Oh, you don’t like what we’re doing? Well you can go online and do virtual education,'” Bockelman said. “That’s fine. But not everybody has that choice, and I feel like the school district has the responsibility to do a better job.”

The unkonwns are painstaking for Olathe Northwest science teacher Erica Cohan.

“It worries me that when we close down schools and there’s very few deaths, that now we’re shoving all these kids and teachers back into classrooms and the death toll is over 150,000,” Cohan said.

Cohan’s dad, Tim, had stomach pains in late March, and she sent him to the hospital by ambulance. In just a few days, the unthinkable happened.

“We got a call that there was nothing they could do. All his organ systems were starting to shut down, and we needed to make a decision,” Cohan said.

Tim tested positive for COVID-19 and died within days of diagnosis. He was just 60 years old. Cohan had to say goodbye through video chat.

“He took his last breath while we were on the phone,” she said.

Cohan knows schools are doing all they can to make returning safe. She wants to see her students in the classroom but needs clear health department guidance to feel confident in being able to do her job and avoid exposure.

“I don’t want to lose my students, my coworkers. I don’t want my son to have to say goodbye to me on a FaceTime call,” Cohan said. “I just want everything to be as safe as possible and just want that to be a very big priority.”

The Johnson County Health Department is actively drafting its gating criteria for schools. FOX4 will stay on top of developments and share details as we learn more.