KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas have released its results from a January survey asking the community about masking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey was posted across several social media channels from Jan. 20 – Jan. 24 with four survey questions.

The UG said it received 3,701 responses. The results excludes 272 respondents who did not identify as living within Wyandotte County and responses that seemed to be filled in fraudulently.

The survey was just four short questions asking public opinion on whether masks should be required or strongly recommended in public places.

Over half of the people who took the survey, 59% answered that they support or strongly support a mask mandate for public spaces during times of high COVID spread, according to the UG. While 39% showed higher support than opposition to mask mandates.

“When asked if masks should be recommended but not required, sentiment shifted and residents showed more opposition to this idea than support,” the UG said in a release this week. “In this case, 54% of respondents indicated that they strongly disagree or disagree with this approach.”

When asked if they wear a mask when out in public spaces, 61% of people who took the survey expressed they wear a mask, according to the UG.

The UG said in summary, over half of all residents who responded to the survey reported wearing masks in public spaces and prefer for masks to be mandated at times of high COVID-19 spread.

The county ended its most recent indoor mask mandate back in December. The UG said with recent data indicating some improvement, there are no plans to reinstate a mask mandate at this time. Businesses can establish their own protocols for mask wearing for staff and customers.

The UG said the survey is not a true sample and is meant to quickly assess public opinion on the issue.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.