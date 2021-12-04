Regardless of how you like to decorate for Christmas, now is the perfect time to find awesome deals on decorative items you’ll love.

Thanksgiving is over, and that means neighborhoods and communities are getting a lot more festive.

According to a new study, 44% of Americans wait until the weekend after Thanksgiving to put up Christmas decorations. An additional 29% of people are busy decorating the first week of December.

Lombardo Homes analyzed more than 1,500 Google search terms to also determine the most popular Christmas decoration in each state.

In Kansas, the full study by Lombardo Homes found a nativity scene is the most popular. It’s also the most popular Christmas decoration in Indiana, Utah and North Dakota, according to Lombardo Homes.

Missourians love Christmas lights. Lights are also the most popular Christmas decorations in California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Oregon and Washington.

The Grinch is popular in the southwest while the southeast is all about traditional Christmas trees. New Jersey is the only state where Santa is the most popular decoration, according to the analysis.

The decorations will hang around until at least the week after Christmas when 22% of Americans remove the baubles. Everyone else reports waiting until New Year’s Day or later, according to Lombardo Homes.